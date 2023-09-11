115 patients without a bed at UHL

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for the Emergency Department Taskforce to meet urgently to discuss how the HSE plans to tackle the persistent overcrowding problem in Irish hospitals.

It comes as over 526 patients, including 7 children, have been admitted to hospital without a bed today.

Once again UHL – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is the most overcrowded with 115 people being cared for on trolleys.

Nenagh Hospital has 3 people without a bed today while TUH in Clonmel has just one person who has been admitted to the hospital being cared for on a trolley this afternoon.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says they are once again finding themselves in a perilous situation when it comes to hospital overcrowding. She says it’s unacceptable that we are seeing such high levels of overcrowding before the usual onslaught of winter viruses and respiratory illnesses.

Over 3,335 patients have been cared for on trolleys, chairs or other inappropriate bed spaces so far in September.