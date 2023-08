University Hospital Limerick accounts for more than a fifth of the patients being cared for on trolleys around the country today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 502 people who have been admitted to hospital are without a bed.

Frontline staff at UHL which provides cover for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare are caring for 109 of these.

TUH in Clonmel has 14 patients on trolleys this lunchtime while there are no overcrowding issues reported at Nenagh Hospital today.