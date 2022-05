The Haven Rescue in Roscrea is holding its first adoption day in two years today.

There will be cats and dogs for adoption in Muddy Paws pet shop, Nenagh, on from 11am to 3pm.

The Rescue cares for all sorts of animals and was founded by Rosie Dowling and Jennifer Nolan in 2017.

Anyone considering adopting will have their home vetted prior to taking their pet home but the rescue is encouraging everyone to drop in and help them find dogs and cats their forever homes.