Happy memories for Tipperary Rose

The Tipperary Rose says the festival was ‘magical’, ‘special’, and ‘unique’.

Aisling O’Donovan from Fethard was one of 33 women to take part in this year’s Rose of Tralee last night where Westmeath’s Rachel Duffy was crowned the winner.

In a blue dress made by an Offaly designer, Aisling impressed on stage even getting a shout out from singer Daniel O’Donnell.

Speaking to Tipp FM today Aisling said that the whole thing was a celebration of women and Ireland and she has been able to meet so many people from all walks of life.

” I just know that I have friends for life out of it, the girls are all unbelievable people… you go through so much in such a short space of time it’s hard to compare it to anything else.

“You just get to know people at such a deep level.”