Green light for Clonmel housing development

Permission has been granted for a significant housing development in Clonmel.

Crann Ard Developments have been granted conditional approval for 59 residential units on the Fethard Road.

These will be made up of a mix of houses and apartments and also includes a landscaped public open space with play areas.

Tipperary County Council has this week given the green light for the procject.

Access to the development will be provided via the existing entrance to the Glencarra and Crann Ard Estates onto the Fethard road.