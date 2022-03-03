Government look at cutting excise on fuel

Leo Varadkar has said the Government will look at cutting excise on fuel to offset spiralling inflation.

The Tánaiste noted prices on some forecourts for premium fuel had hit 2 euro a litre with further increases expected as war continues in Ukraine.

Mr. Varadkar said the Government had already taken steps but may have to do more:

“The Government will respond, we’ve responded already in terms of the fuel allowance, and the household discount for electricity bills, and we’re looking at other ways that we can respond”.

However, he did also say that what is happening in terms of the increases is largely ” out of our control”.