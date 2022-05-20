Good news for Canon Hayes Centre in Tipp Town

Tipperary is one of just seven counties to benefit from funding announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development today.

The Canon Hayes Community and Recreation Centre in Tipp Town is included in the allocation confirmed by Minister of State Joe O’Brien.

Local Senator Garret Ahearn has praised the work put in by those behind the centre in securing the funding.

“Canon Hayes would have put an application together to get two new positions for their recreation centre to support the operation and maintenance of community, sports and recreation facilities on their on their land.

“They had put forward an application to get a manager and to get a gym assistant and this is very important because the funding for this has been very difficult over the last number of years but the demand for those services has increased.”