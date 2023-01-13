God’s Spy Productions continue filming World War II biopic in Cahir

Filming for a Second World War biopic has begun in a South Tipp town.

God’s Spy Productions have assembled in Cahir as they shoot Todd Komarnicki’s film adaptation of the real events of the German pastor-turned spy, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, during the war.

Scenes in the movie will span across Munster, with Swiss Cottage in Cahir featuring in a number of them.

Councillor Andy Moloney says productions coming to the town solidify the area as a film destination.

Not only that, but Cllr. Moloney says film crews are adding to the local economy at a time of year when it can be slow.

“The crew guys that were just hanging around were making use of the walks and even out through the town around the bypass and back in. So, people were circulating, and I met a good few of them out around the town last night. At a time of the year where we would normally be quiet, it has brought a bit of a buzz.

“There’s people looking for a bit of medication; they’re looking for a takeaway roll, a sandwich, and coffee, and these guys are some guys to drink coffee, I’ll tell you that.”

He says the new film crews working on the new WWII biopic called “The Poor Boy” that have set up shop in the town are also giving Cahir added film status.

Cllr. Moloney told Tipp Today that the council is always working on getting the area in shape in order to welcome more film crews in the future.

“What it does for the town is, when the word goes out, “Another film in Cahir,” people sit up and say, “What’s going on in Cahir?” Even today now I’m trying to touch base with another group that have contacted me about another film in the future, a romantic one, so there’s plenty going on. So, from our end, we just need to get our vicinities right and our tying up to standard when these people are coming in, and that’s what we’re trying to do all the time.”