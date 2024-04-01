Following another weekend of tragedy on Ireland’s roads Gardaí in Tipperary are urging people not to become another statistic.

Two people have lost their lives including a woman in her 30s who was a passenger in a car involved in a collision on the N24 at Kilsheelan on Friday night.

So far this year fifty-eight lives have been lost nationally which is around 25% more than for the same period in 2023.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station says we can’t have another year like last year in Tipperary:

“This time last year, we had lost two people on the roads, but that ended up in a total of 16

in 2023. We cannot have a repeat of that.

We are asking people to please slow down and particular emphasis this year on drinking and driving. We have a total of sixty-nine people arrested and the year to date on the roads in Tipperary, fifty-three for drink driving and sixteen on suspicion of drug driving.”