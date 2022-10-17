Gardaí in Thurles investigating alleged assault on child at U9 hurling blitz

Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an alleged assault on a child, that took place at an under nine hurling blitz.

It’s understood a man grabbed the child by the throat during the competition last Saturday.

Gardaí at Thurles were alerted shortly after 1pm on Saturday with enquires in to the matter ongoing, but it is believed that no arrests have been made at this time.

According to the Irish Mirror, a person presented themselves to Thurles Garda Station on Saturday

In a statement to Tipp FM Gardaí said that as the incident involves young persons An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time .