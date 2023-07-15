Gardaí seek assistance following theft from graveyard in Tipp

Gardaí are seeking assistance following a theft from a graveyard in Tipperary.

Two concrete flower pots were stolen from the graveyard in Ballinure.

The incident occurred on June 27th and Sergeant in charge at Clonmel Garda Station Margaret Kelly is appealing for help from the public:

“What has it come to really?

“Two concrete flower pots were stolen from the graveyard in Ballinure on the 27th of June and the Gardaí would like to speak to anybody who may have seen anybody moving items like that.

“They must have taken a bit of effort to move so we’re asking anybody that has seen anything like that to make contact with us.”

Clonmel Garda Station can be contacted on (052) 617 7640.