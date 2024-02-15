Two charged in connection with Tipp Town assault

Two men are due in court this morning in connection with a serious assault in Tipperary Town.

A man in his 40s was seriously injured in the attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Glenview Square area.

Two men in their 30s were arrested later on Tuesday and were questioned at separate Garda stations in the county – they are to appear before Nenagh District Court today.

Inspector James White is appealing for anyone who was in the Glenview Square or Greenane Drive areas between 1-30 and 3am on Monday night into Tuesday morning to contact the station in Tipp Town – even if they don’t think they saw anything.

“Perhaps they could have heard something, perhaps they saw something. At the time it may not have seen very significant to them – but what I would say is talk to us and let us be the judges of the significance of what it is they may have heard or seen. It may certainly be of great assistance to us so if you contact us, discuss in confidence and we’ll determine the significance or otherwise.”

Gardaí would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area between 1.30 and 3am last Tuesday morning.