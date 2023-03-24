Tipperary Gardaí clock motorist at 181 kilometres per hour

A motorist was detected travelling at more than one and a half times the speed limit on the M8 in South Tipperary over the recent Bank Holiday weekend.

A nationwide Garda operation was put in place between 7am on Thursday 16th and 7am on the 21st of March.

There were no fatal collisions on our roads over this period, however 12 serious collisions took place which resulted in 17 serious and life-threatening

injuries.

An Garda Síochána carried out 678 checkpoints with 196 people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In excess of 1800 drivers were detected for driving in excess of the applicable speed limit.

One of these was clocked doing 181 kilometres per hour on the motorway at Clonmore South near Cahir which is 61kph above the limit and equates to more than 50 metres per second.

During this period, Go-Safe checked the speed of 456,287 vehicles across the country.

Fixed Charge Offences for other road offences during this period included:

Mobile Phones – 152

Unaccompanied learner drivers – 99

Seatbelts – 55

In addition, 379 vehicles were detained under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for offences such as Unaccompanied Learner Driver, NO Driving Licence, NO Insurance and NO Tax.