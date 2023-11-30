Tipp GRA rep says all Gardaí should be equipped with tasers

The local GRA rep says the Garda Commissioner’s new measures for public order policing don’t go far enough.

Drew Harris told an Oireachtas Committee yesterday that tasers would be issued to all members of the Public Order Unit after the riots in Dublin last week.

Members of the force will begin wearing body-cams next summer, and all Gardaí will also be issued with stronger defensive sprays.

Tipperary Garda Representative Association spokesperson Richard Kennedy says all Guards should have access to tasers.