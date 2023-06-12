Taoiseach unsure if Garda recruitment targets will be met

The Taoiseach admits we’re struggling to reach government targets on Garda recruitment through the college in Templemore so far this year.

Speaking to Tipp FM Leo Varadkar said having full employment means both the public and private sector are struggling to find new staff.

However he says we are still likely to see a net increase in the number of Gardaí in the force this year.

“What I am told by the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner is that they are confident that we will recruit enough new Guards this year to exceed the total number of retirements and resignations so we will be adding to the number of Guards if you like. The funding is there for a thousand – we don’t know yet if we will meet that target – we want to meet it but they are confident in being able to say to me that however many we recruit it will be enough to exceed retirements and resignations.”

Full employment means companies and businesses in Tipperary are struggling to fill vacancies

The Taoiseach told Tipp FM that its impacting on both the public and private sector.

However Leo Varadkar says it’s preferable to the other alternative.

“It’s a challenge – we’ve full employment in the country at the moment. 2.6 million people at work. That means we’re struggling to recruit across the board – private sector, public sector, well paid jobs, modestly paid jobs, multinationals, small firms. That’s just the reality of full employment – it’s a problem I’d like to have though compared to the opposite which would be high levels of unemployment and emigration.”