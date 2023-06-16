South Tipp burglaries under investigation

There has been a spate of burglaries in South Tipp in the last fortnight.

While Gardaí have made some arrests, they are appealing for information on others.

Cashel has been the victim of multiple burglaries of late.

Between 5pm and 8pm on the evening of June 6th, a house in the Goolds Cross area of Cashel was broken into, and a sum of cash was taken.

Local Gardaí are currently conducting an investigation into the burglary of a shop in the town on June 3rd after 10pm.

They say four youth entered the shop and stole items from the shelves until they were disrupted by the shop owner.

Two people have been arrested; however, the matter is still being investigated and Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Ladyswell Street area at the time and witnessed anything to contact them.

Another burglary took place on the Old Road of Cashel overnight on June 8th and 9th.

A community building was the target of this one when it was broken into and a small amount of cash taken by the culprit or culprits who forced a lock and gained entry.

Anyone with information on this is asked to come forward.

In Carrick-on-Suir, Gardaí are investigating the burglary of an apartment on Bridge Street on June 10th and have called residents in the area for information.

A sum of money was taken, and it is thought that the burglary occurred when the apartment was unoccupied.

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Suir would welcome any assistance with this investigation.

If you have any information on any of these crimes, please contact your local Garda Station or contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.