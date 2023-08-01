South Tipp burglaries under investigation

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses for two burglaries in the county.

Property owners in both Mullinahone and Carrick-on-Suir were the victim of breaking and entry.

Between July 9th and 16th a house in the Boherboy area of Mullinahone was broken into.

The culprit gained entry by forcing a window open at the back of the property.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or those with dash cam footage that may have seen anything suspicious during the time period of the location.

Sgt. Carol O’ Leary says even minor details will help.

“Gardaí would like to hear from anybody that may have seen anything, any car, even if it’s only a partial reg, make, or model, anything unusual, to contact them in Clonmel.”

A property in the Carrick-on-Suir district, on the North Quay, was also the target of a burglary.

The property owner locked up the premises at approximately 8pm on the 18th of July.

When the owner returned, it was found that the lock was broken and a number of items and tools had been taken overnight between the 18th and 19th of July.

Sgt. O’Leary details some of the items taken, which should be reported if seen for sale.

“A cordless Dewalt drill, Husqvarna products, Hitachi screwdrivers, kids motorcycle and a horse harness. Somewhat unusual ones, and, again, if you’re offered them from somewhere that you feel is not legit or is somewhat questionable, contact Gardaí.”

Anyone with information pertaining to either burglary should contact the Clonmel Garda Station at (052)6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.