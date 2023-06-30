Significant increase in incidents of driving while intoxicated in Tipperary

The Chief Superintendent of the Tipperary Garda Division says driving while intoxicated will not be tolerated.

Colm O’Sullivan was speaking to members of the County’s Joint Policing Committee earlier this month about the number of incidents on our roads so far this year.

There have been two fatalities on Tipperary roads this year so far, one in the Thurles District and one in the Tipp Town District.

Serious Injury Collisions across all Districts are down in the year to date from 23 to 20.

Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan said that in many cases people were not considering their environment when driving especially the adverse impact of weather.

However, he said a more worrying statistic is the 14% increase in the number of incidents of driving while intoxicated with 33 of those offences for drug driving.

He says these people are putting others at risk, impacting families, and even when there is no fatality – crashes can cause life changing injuries.

Chief Superintendent O’Sullivan stressed that every road user has a responsibility and a choice not to drive while under the influence.