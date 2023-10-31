Senior Garda happy with staffing levels in local Roads Policing Unit

The head of the Roads Policing Unit in the Tipperary/Clare Garda Division is satisfied that there are enough officers dedicated to traffic issues in both counties.

16 people have died in what has been a horrific year on the roads of the Premier County compared with 7 for all of 2022.

Inspector Paul Slattery told Tipp FM that while he believes the numbers in the RPU are sufficient he will always be aiming to secure more personnel.

“Absolutely, I firmly believe that we have sufficient resources available to us in the Clare-Tipperary Division to enforce Road Traffic legislation. Obviously when more recruits join An Garda Siochana you know we’ll have competitions and get more people in. We always look for numbers in the Roads Policing section but I’m happy that we have sufficient numbers at present right across the country to enforce Road Traffic legislation.”