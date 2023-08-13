Ronan Slevin to take up top post with GRA

A Tipperary man is to take over as the General Secretary of the Garda Representative Association.

Ronan Slevin has been selected by the Central Executive Committee to take up the post.

He has 30 years’ experience as a serving member of An Garda Síochána and has held the position of Interim General Secretary of the GRA since April this year.

Previously Ronan served in Waterford, Dungarvan and Kilmacthomas

The appointment, which holds an initial four-year term, will remain a designate role until September’s Special Delegates Conference where he will be formally proposed for ratification.