Retired Tipp Garda says Commissioner Harris is not popular within the force

A former Tipperary GRA rep says Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has failed.

Tom Finnan, who is a retired Garda, was reacting to the concerns highlighted by the AGSI around the changes to the rosters for ‘non-core’ units.

He feels that the Garda Commissioner is not a ‘Guards Guard’ and is trying to appeal to investigating teams over others in the force.

Tom told Tipp Today that he doesn’t believe Drew Harris is popular among the rank and file Gardaí.

“The Commissioner is not telling the truth here and does he want to tell the truth no because it does not look good for him that morale is low. Is he popular that’s the question , I could answer it now and say that he is not popular. He is bringing down PSNI Officers… he’s not a Guard’s Guard. He is someone who was bought in by Fine Gael to do a job and I think he has failed.”

He also feel that Commissioner Drew Harris is trying to introduce a British model on the Irish force.

“He is trying to enforce a British policing model because he has worked over there. And all I can tell you is I fear for the Irish public in 10 to 20 years’ time if this proposal goes through. It is very hard to see a Guard now, we should be out in the community… we shouldn’t be behind a computer screen ticking boxes, trying to get files done trying to ger reports done to make sure that we are not fined or found to be in neglect of our duty for something that we didn’t do.”