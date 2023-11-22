Oireachtas Committee tour Templemore Garda College

Members of the Oireachtas Justice committee have been visiting Tipperary to see the Garda College.

The Committee shadows the Department of Justice and considers policy in the fields of justice, security and the rule of law to ensure that Irish society is safe, secure, just, open-minded and impartial.

The tour yesterday was to get a first-hand understanding of the type of training provided to graduates from Templemore.

It’s after the committee had heard from representative bodies about problems with recruitment and retention.