A break-in to a premises in Mullinahone late last month is under investigation by Gardaí.

They are appealing for witnesses following a burglary on Tuesday, October 24th in the village.

A report was received in the early hours of that morning that three people forced their way into a retail premises at Kickham Street. They removed items an made their escape in a small red car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.