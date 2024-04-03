Man arrested after threatening Nenagh Gardaí

The Regional Support Unit was called to assist Gardaí in the Nenagh District over the weekend.

It followed an incident in St Joseph’s Park in the town on Saturday.

Sgt Carol O’Leary says a man was threatening Gardaí which required the RSU to attend.

“They are a great resource for us to help out. They were called to an incident where there a gentleman came at Guards with a weapon of some description so the Regional Support Unit came out from Limerick and assisted. That gentleman was arrested and is now facing court.”