Justice Minister expresses sympathies following Cashel crash

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to last night’s collision in Cashel to contact the investigation team.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Windmill Knockbulloge area near Cashel between 8.30pm and 9.15pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile Justice Minister Helen McEntee says her thoughts are with the family and the community in Cashel.

“Above all my thoughts go out to their families and to their wider communities. We’ve had a really difficult few weeks when it comes to our roads – there are a lot of families grieving but it’s important as well that working with the Gardaí we understand and we find out what’s happened and obviously that we do whatever we can to prevent these type of accidents from happening.

“But my thoughts are with these families, this is a truly awful time for them.”