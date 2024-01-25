Investigations continue into North Tipp shooting incident

Gardaí in Nenagh say they are following a definite line of enquiry as they investigate a bizarre shooting in a Tipperary village.

A man was shot in the arm while playing a soccer match under floodlight just after 9 pm on the night of Saturday the 6th of January.

It’s not yet known where the shot came from but it’s being treated as a stray bullet and Gardaí were investigating whether local hunters could help their investigation.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll says they have seized a number of guns and ammunition which are being examined by the Garda Technical Bureau

No arrests have yet been made but he says their investigation is ongoing.