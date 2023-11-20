Investigation into incident on Limerick Junction bound train

Gardaí in Tipp Town are appealing for information after a train passenger was injured last week between Limerick and Tipperary.

Officers say the incident took place between Colbert Station in Limerick and Limerick Junction last Thursday evening at around 5 o’clock.

A number of passengers on the train helped the injured person, and Gardaí are now appealing for those people to contact them.

Any information can be given to Gardaí in Tipp Town on 062 80670 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.