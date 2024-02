There’s been an increase in the number of burglaries happening in rural areas of Tipperary in recent weeks.

Gardaí says they have reports of break-ins across the county including the Clonmel, Kilsheelan, Moneygall, Ballinaclough, Cashel, Killea and Nenagh areas.

People in rural parts of Tipperary are asked to report any unusual activity they might notice in their areas.