Gardaí deal with a spate of public order incidents in South Tipp

Gardaí have made a significant number of public order arrests in the Clonmel and Carrick on Suir area of late.

With Christmas celebrations on the horizon this is likely to continue across the county.

Sgt Carol O’Leary is urging people to be sensible when out and about.

“15 people arrested under the public order act in the last two weeks in the Clonmel and Carrick On Suir area. Some were charged, some were taken to court, some will appear in court later. Some received a fixed charge notice – so a ticket for drunken behaviour.

“The holiday celebrations are approaching – again it seems quite early, we’re over a month away from it – but just please be organised. Plan your trip out, plan your trip back and drink responsibly if you are going out.”