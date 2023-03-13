Gardaí called as local Councillor verbally abused by teenagers

A Tipperary councillor was forced to call Gardaí after being verbally abused and videoed by a group of teenagers in Clonmel.

Fine Gael’s Michael Murphy says he recently came across a group of young people near Market Place who were throwing objects through the windows of some of the buildings.

When he confronted them and questioned why they were doing this he says he was verbally abused by them and they then began to film him on their phones.

Cllr. Murphy has condemned the actions stating that they are trying to provide the services for young people in the town to stop this behaviour.

He told Tipp Today that the Gardaí were called following the incident.

“What struck me when I was in Market Place and saw those particular individuals throwing traffic cones into the window of one of the premises was that they were not necessarily from the socio-economic background that you would think they were very respectable, I was very, very taken aback by it. They were quite abusive and they recorded me as well which was a particular worry for me, I had to leave. I reported and in fairness to An Garda Siochana they were on site within 20 minutes but at that stage they had dispersed, it is something that we have to have a closer look at.”