Gardaí called to incident at estate house near Clonmel

Gardaí called to Knocklofty Estate near Clonmel earlier this morning have described the issue as a ‘civil matter’.

Video footage seen by Tipp FM shows a number of people around and inside a storage container at the site, which raised the residents’ concerns.

However, members of Cahir Garda District who were called to the area reported that there was nothing untoward happening, with no evidence of criminality.

This all comes following issues over a number of months between those living there and the receivers, who according to local representatives are reportedly failing to communicate effectively.

Gardaí informed those present that this was a civil matter, and something usually dealt with by a solicitor.