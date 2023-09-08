Gardaí appeal for information on Clonmel assault

Gardaí in Clonmel are continuing their investigations into a serious incident which occurred earlier this week.

It happened at around 12.30am on Monday last when a car was prevented from exiting the Tesco carpark off the Inner Relief Road in the town by four males who then surrounded the vehicle.

Sgt Margaret Kelly is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious shortly after midnight on Monday to get in touch.

“The male suspects gained access to the car and put the driver under duress to drive them towards the Prior Park – Queen Street area of the town. The driver was then assaulted inside the car before the suspects fled the scene on foot proceeding in the direction of the Cashel Road.

The four suspects are all believed to be in their mid-teens and may have been seen on foot in the area of the Inner Relief road or the bypass in Clonmel or around the Queen Street – Cashel Road areas.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or alternatively phone the Garda Confidential Line Free-phone on 1800 666 111.