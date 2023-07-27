Decline in Public Order offences in Clonmel District

There has been a reduction in the number of Public Order offences in Clonmel over the last fortnight.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary, says while it’s just a slight decrease, it’s still a positive update for the district.

However, she says there were still a number of arrests made for Public Order offenses in and around Clonmel.

Sgt. O’Leary says they were all related to alcohol in some way.

“We’re very happy that they’ve had a report of a small reduction in Public Order in the last two weeks, but there were still four people arrested and charged before the courts for being drunk and disorderly at various locations between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir. They’ve also had cases where two people were again, unfortunately, arrested for offenses of drink-driving in Clonmel in the last two weeks, so again, before the courts. Unfortunately, it is still happening around the place.”