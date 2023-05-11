Appeal for information on Tipperary public order offences

A large number of public order-related offenses have been reported across the Premier county.

Many of these have resulted in arrests, with 15 made in the last fortnight in the Clonmel District by Gardaí.

13 arrests were made in the Thurles District in the last two weeks as a result of public intoxication – some individuals have been charged while others are due in court in the coming weeks.

In Tipp Town, public order-type incidents involving a number of youths have occurred in and around the Redmond Square area of the town, leading to increased patrols.

Gardaí are appealing to residents to come forward if they witness any anti-social behaviour to assist in stopping these incidents.