Gardaí are investigating a robbery from a business premises in Killenaule last night.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on Bailey Street in the town.

It’s understood a man wearing a balaclava entered a betting office and made off with a sum of money.

No arrests have been made – investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Gardaí on 0504 25100.

Investigations are also continuing into a recent robbery from the Ladbrokes outlet in Fethard.