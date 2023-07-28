87 new Gardaí to graduate from Templemore today

€10 million is being set aside to increase Garda visibility in Dublin.

The Justice Minister is making the announcement today of the new funding package.

The new funding will give Gardaí a significant boost to their overtime budget to put more Guards on the beat in the capital.

It will be made immediately available and will provide for 240,000 extra Garda hours, or 20,000 extra Garda shifts, in the Dublin Metropolitan Region to the end of the year.

It comes after the attack on US tourist Stephen Termini, who was hospitalised after suffering severe injuries in the north inner city last week.

Three teenage boys are now facing charges in connection with the attack.

Minister Helen McEntee will make the announcement today, while attending the latest Garda graduation ceremony in the Garda College in Templemore.

She will also say recruitment into the force is gathering pace, with bigger intakes every 11 weeks.

87 new Gardaí will graduate from Templemore today.