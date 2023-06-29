46% of property theft in Tipperary relates to items stolen from shops

The figures which date up to the start of June show a 1% increase in property crime in the year to date, with rises across each Garda District, excluding Thurles.

In the Mid Tipp town there was a 38% decrease of incidents from 153 to 95.

Clonmel carries the highest figure following a 13% increase with 246 offences for property crime.

Commenting on the numbers Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan said most of the thefts were either of groceries or alcohol.

He also highlighted that the motorway network was a vulnerability that roaming gangs from other counties were using.