Galtee Regional Water Supply now safe to drink

A boil water notices which had been in place for over 800 days in West Tipperary has finally been lifted.

Remedial works on a section of the Galtee Regional Water Supply the service have been completed by Tipperary County Council and Irish Water.

The boil notice was issued on October 31, 2019 for consumers between Kilfeacle and Thomastown.

Following consultation with the HSE people can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Local Councillor Michael Fitzgerald says it comes as a welcome relief despite taking so long.

“28 months I suppose in all – 116 families that had been effected by it and I know a lot of them were extremely discommoded and put out by the fact that they had to boil – or buy water in most cases – because the colouring of it and the whole health aspect of it.

“I want to compliment in particular Denis Holland in the water section of Tipperary County Council for keeping us updated at all times on the progress or the non-progress at times that was taking place.”

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on their website at www.water.ie