Funding approved for four historic sites in Tipp

Over €200,00 in grants has been announced for a number of historic sites and monuments in Tipperary.

They are located in Roscrea, Killenaule, Newport and Cahir.

The aim of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

128 projects across the country are included in today’s funding totalling €6 million.

Four in the Premier County will receive a total of €210,301.

Kilnarath Church at Newross near Newport is the main beneficiary with an allocation of just over €78,000.

Boolabaun Castle south-east of Roscrea is to have in excess of €68,000 spent on it.

Just under €50,000 will go towards works at Coolquill Castle in Killenaule while Loughloher Castle near Cahir is to receive €14,500.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan says these projects will build resilience against extreme weather and mitigate the impacts of climate change.