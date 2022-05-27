Full steam ahead for Irish Wheelchair Association fundraiser

Tipp people will have a chance to step back in time this weekend as the Steam Run in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association passes through the county.

The Irish Steam Engine Owners Association will be driving from Newbridge in Kildare to Cork on Saturday taking in Horse & Jockey, Cashel and New Inn.

Volunteers and staff from Irish Wheelchair Association will be out collecting much needed funds after the Covid pandemic with all monies going towards essential local services for people with disabilities.

The first ever Steam Run was held in 2000, and Irish Wheelchair Association was the first beneficiary.

Since then, the Steam Run has raised thousands of Euro for Irish charities, and brought delight to the towns it has run through.

Ciaran McDonagh, Community Fundraising Coordinator with Irish Wheelchair Association said “We are so grateful to the Irish Steam Engine Owners Association for choosing us as their charity partner this year. Our teams of volunteers are looking forward to a great week of fundraising and meeting people in the local towns we will pass through. After two years with little or no community fundraising, the funds raised will make a huge difference to the local services in Tipperary.”

There will be options to donate on the day to the fundraiser, and also online at https://www.idonate.ie/SteamRunIWA2022 and supporters can also text WHEEL to 50300 to donate €4.