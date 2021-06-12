Former Roscrea school Chaplain appointed new Bishop of Ferns

A former Chaplain at Roscrea Vocational School has been appointed as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Ferns, which takes in Wexford as well as small parts of Carlow and Wexford.

Father Ger Nash succeeds Bishop Denis Brennan, who had been in the role since 2006.

Father Nash who is 62, is a priest of the Diocese of Killaloe, and is originally from the parish of Tulla in Co Clare.

Following his ordination in 1991, Fr Nash was appointed as chaplain/teacher in Roscrea Vocational School and as priest responsible for Roscrea Youth Centre where he served for a number of years.

Archbishop Eamon Martin has congratulated Father Ger Nash of the Diocese of Killaloe on his appointment by Pope Francis as Bishop of Ferns.

Archbishop Eamon also expressed his gratitude to Bishop Denis Brennan whose resignation as Bishop of Ferns was accepted by Pope Francis today.

Archbishop Eamon said, “I want to offer my prayerful congratulations and good wishes to Father Ger Nash, whom Pope Francis has appointed as the new Bishop of Ferns. I am sure that Bishop-elect Nash’s gifts and experience in pastoral planning, Catholic education and youth ministry, as well as his insights into diocesan planning and administration, will greatly serve his new ministry and enhance our discussions at the table of the Irish Bishop’s Conference.

“As President of the Conference I look forward to welcoming Bishop-elect Nash together with my brother bishops, especially at this time of renewal for the Church in Ireland as we prepare to embark on a Synodal journey over the next five years.