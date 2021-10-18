FG rep Peter Ryan resigns from Tipperary County Council

Drombane-based Fine Gael County Councillor Peter Ryan has announced his resignation from the role.

The 2016 Paralympian was elected to the Thurles Municipal District in 2019, and says he’s written to the local authority to inform them of his decision.

Peter says that due to a “change in circumstances”, he’s “no longer able to commit the time which meeting the demands of the position entails.”

He says the experience is something he’ll “always be grateful for and remember with pride”.

Fine Gael will now have to begin the process of co-opting a replacement onto the Council in Peter’s place.