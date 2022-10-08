Events across the county taking place for Tipperary Mental Health Week

Tipperary Mental Health week is starting on Monday.

It will run this year from the 10th to the 14th of October.

The launch took place yesterday at the TUS Thurles campus and it aims to promote a range of all county actions, raising awareness about the importance of minding our mental health and local servies available.

Both the North and South Tipperary Mental Health Week groups will have specific events taking place in their respective regions.

There is a mixture of closed and online events planned with a talk by Tipp’s John Longeran, who was Governor of Mountjoy Prison for over 22 years ,marked as one of the highlights.

More information on these events can be found on social media through Twitter and Facebook.