Essential over-night restrictions required for Rosegreen area on Galtee Regional Water Supply Scheme

There will be essential overnight restrictions put in place for the Rosgreen area on the Galtee Regional Water Supply Scheme this week.

In a statement to Tipp FM, Uisce Éireann has announced that customers in Rosegreen, Rathmacarthy, Rathsallagh, Tullamain, Lowesgreen, Stephenstown, Ballyduagh, Rathordan, Mayfield and surrounding areas will experience low pressure and/or outages.

The restrictions are being imposed to help water levels refill to a satisfactory level overnight in order to maintain daytime supplies.

This comes following high demand for water combined with ongoing low rainfall levels, resulting in local reservoirs depleting.

The night-time water restrictions will take place each evening from 8pm until 8am from Monday, June 12, until Friday, June 16, to help reservoir levels recover.

Alternative water supplies will be available at the locations listed below until supplies have returned to normal, and customers are advised to use their own containers.

Dansies Shop Carpark, Rosegreen

Adjacent to Tipperary Raceway, Rosegreen

Rockview Housing Estate, Deepark Road, Cashel

Entrance to Greenfields Housing Estate

There are also a number of easy steps people can take to reduce their water usage during the hot weather, including: