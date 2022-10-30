Tipperary project features in Innovation Week

A Tipperary County Council project was one of the innovations to feature at a national seminar this week.

A number of initiatives to improve Local Authority services in areas such as digital solutions, sustainability, community engagement and cyber threats were showcased at Kilkenny Castle.

Tipperary’s chosen project was the ‘Sustainable Energy Centre of Excellence’, which is looking to transform a 10 hectare site in Nenagh into an urban quarter Community.

The event was held as part of Innovation Week and was attended by Chief Executives and Elected Representatives from various local authorities.