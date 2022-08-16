Tipperary company now using fully recyclable packaging

A tortilla chip producer based in Tipp is the first to make the move towards fully sustainable packaging.

Clonmel based Blanco Niño is now the first premium tortilla chip brand in the UK and Ireland to use fully recyclable casing for their product.

Founder and CEO, Phil Martin says a big part of the Blanco Niño mission is to have as minimal of an impact on the environment as possible and to lead in packaging innovation.

He told Tipp FM what the motivation around the sustainability move was.

“We’ve been wanting to improve our packaging since day one. We put a lot of work into our initial packaging, but it just wasn’t recyclable. Being a member of Origin Green, the Irish government’s sustainability initiative with Bord Bia, it’s really been something we’ve been trying to figure out for a while. We’ve been working on it since we launched the initial packaging, to figure out how we can get to a fully recyclable solution. And we finally got there.”

The sustainable brand offers three flavours of tortilla – Chilli & Lime, Blue Corn and Lightly Salted – which are all naturally gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and kosher-certified.

Phil explained what sets Blanco Niño apart from the rest.

“It is quite unique what we’re doing. Most tortilla chips will probably be made in anywhere from 30 minutes to, maybe some guys in the markets, 6 hours. Whereas our product takes about 3 days to make from start to finish.

“It’s a proper traditional tortilla chip process, quite slow in how it’s done, but time is almost an ingredient in itself in the process, product development, flavour and texture.”