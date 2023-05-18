Tipp well represented at Young Environmentalist Awards

Three Tipperary Schools are up for the People’s Choice Award at this year’s Young Environmentalist Awards.

ECO-UNESCO’s YEA is an all-Ireland environmental awards programme that recognises and rewards young people who raise environmental awareness and improve the environment.

Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule have made it to this year’s final with their ‘Change by Trees’ project focusing on the effects of the greenhouse gas, and carbon dioxide, on the climate.

Elsewhere in the county Nenagh College have made it onto the list with their ‘Washed Away’ project, while Clerihan National School is also through to the final with ‘Plant a Planet’.

Voting closes tonight at midnight with all finalists and voting details available on the YEA website.