Tipp part of pilot scheme on community and environmental action

Efforts are underway to create a Community Wellbeing and Climate Resilience Map for Tipperary.

It’s part of a pilot scheme being run by local Community Climate coaches with funding from Pobal

A meeting has been held in Thurles focused on identifying actions and initiative by community groups that are making a positive impact on our environment, economy, and health.

The final map will help show what’s is being done well in which parts of the county.

