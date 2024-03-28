Tipp included in plans for major wind energy partnership

Bord na Móna and SSE Renewables are joining up to form what could be Ireland’s largest onshore wind energy partnership

They say they will be investing more than €1 billion in projects including the Littleton Wind Farm here in Tipperary.

They also mention Lemanaghan Wind Farm in north-west Offaly and the Garryhinch Wind Farm on the Laois Offaly border

All three of these projects remain in the pre-planning phase of development but if successful they would provide 800 megawatts of renewable energy which could power over 450,000 homes and help Ireland reach it’s 20-30 climate targets on renewables and emissions

They also promise it would support hundreds of jobs during construction and operation.