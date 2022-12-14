Seven local groups included in Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme

Over €14,000 has been allocated to a number of community and voluntary groups in Tipperary to help with their energy bills.

180 applicants nationally are to benefit from grants under first tranche of a new government scheme.

The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme was launched last month in response to the rising cost of energy and the impact it is having on the sector.

Under the initiative, small grants are being provided to community groups, development associations, and volunteer-led organisations across the country.

Knockanrawley Resource Centre in Tipp Town is the main beneficiary in the Premier

Spafield Family Resource Centre in Cashel, Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and Support Services in Clonmel, Borrisoleigh Community Centre, Burncourt Community Council, Ballinahinch Community Development and Ballagh Social Centre are the other local groups included.

The scheme remains open for applications until January 20th, 2023 with further tranches of funding set to be announced in the coming weeks.